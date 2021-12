Three Tipperary clubs have found out their opponents in the last 32 of the FAI Junior Cup.

The 5th Round draw was made yesterday, with St Michael’s getting a home draw against Aungier Celtic from Dublin.

Clonmel Town face a relatively short trip to Limerick city to take on Fairview Rangers, while Peake Villa will be heading to west Mayo to take on Westport United.





All games are scheduled to take place in mid January.