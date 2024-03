Dylan Slevin has been eliminated from the UK Open in Minehead.

The Borrisokane man entered the tournamenyt at the second round stage where he defeated Arron Monk 6-4, avergaing over 94.

The win set up a third round tie with world number 38 Luke Woodhouse.





Despite once again averaging over 94, the 21-year-old Tipp man was beaten 6-4, ending his run at the first major tournament of 2024.