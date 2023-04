There was a big win for a Tipperary greyhound trainer over the weekend.

Golden based Graham Holland was successful with ‘Clonbrien Treaty’ in winning the Con & Annie Kirby Memorial at Limerick Greyhound Stadium on Friday evening.

The 5-to-2 second favourite saw off five other dogs, who were all also trained in Tipperary, to win the big race.





The win saw the connections take home €80,000.