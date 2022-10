St. Mary’s are into this year’s U19A county hurling final.

That’s after the South champions saw off the challenge of North champions Roscrea after extra-time in today’s semi-final in The Ragg.

After normal time, the sides finished level on a scoreline of Roscrea 0-09 St. Mary’s 1-06.





However, the South side proved to be too strong and ran out 2-09 to 0-11 winners after extra-time.

They will take on Holycross/Ballycahill in this year’s decider.