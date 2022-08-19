Sport’s Minister visits Tipp clubs and sporting organisations

There is huge ambition in Tipperary when it comes to sporting projects.

Those were the words of Sport’s Minister Jack Chambers during his visit to Lahorna Handball Club in Ardcroney this afternoon.

Minister Chambers will finish his trip to the Premier County in Ardfinnan this evening where he will officially open the new playground and says he is grateful to be here to see the progress made on many of the projects that received allocations during the last tranche of funding.





He told Tipp FM that he wanted to get feedback from the communities on what they needed but also was there to offer advice on future applications :

“Getting a sense of the projects that many of the clubs and communities are progressing, as well as trying to look at future ambition and give them a sense of guidance around what’s possible and to continue to fulfil that ambition in sport,

“A very proud sporting county in Tipp and great to see the huge diversity sports around a football club, at a handball club and I’ll be going to GAA club and then down to Ardfinnan later on. It’s great to see grassroots ambition and huge volunteer effort that many people put in in a county.”