It’s been a successful day for Tipperary darts player Dylan Slevin.

The 20-year-old has won his first ever game on the big stage in the PDC Euro Tour in Leeuwarden at the Dutch Darts Championship.

The Borrisokane man saw off Germany’s Marcel Hausotter 6-0 in their opening round clash this afternoon.





The win means Dylan will play World Number 11 Dirk van Duijvenbode in the second round tomorrow evening.