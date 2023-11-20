Slevin to make TV debut at Players Championship finals this Friday after unlikely call-up

Tipperary’s Dylan Slevin has received an unlikely call up to this weekend’s PDC Players Championship finals.

The 21-year-old missed out on qualifying for the TV event by one spot on the Players Championship Order of Merit.

However, former UK Open champion Danny Noppert has withdrawn from the tournament pending the arrival of his second child.





In line with PDC rules, he is to be replaced by the next non-qualified player on the order of merit, which is the Borrisokane man.

Slevin will make his TV debut this Friday when he takes on Matt Campbell in the first round in Minehead.