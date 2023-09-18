Six Tipperary players nominated for All-Star awards

Six Tipperary players have been nominated for Camogie All-Star awards.

The Premier County won a Munster title and also reached an All-Ireland semi-final this year, eventually losing out to Waterford.

Aoife McGrath, Julieanne Bourke, Cáit Devane, Karen Kennedy, Roisín Howard and Teresa Ryan have all been nominated for All-Stars this year.





Meanwhile, Éire Óg Annacarty’s Jean Kelly has been shortlisted for the Premier Junior Player of the year thanks to her scoring tally of 10-14 in four championship games.

The awards ceremony takes place in Croke Park on November 4th.