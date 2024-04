There was a tough defeat for Dylan Slevin in today’s players championship event in Leicester.

After beating World number 22 Gabriel Clemens in round one of PC8, the Borrisokane man was drawn against world number 10 Jonny Clayton in the second round.

The Tipp man lost the first two legs but recovered to take a 5-3 lead in the race to six.





However four missed darts at a double in the deciding leg saw Dylan lose out 6-5.

The 21-year-old will be in EuroTour qualifying action tomorrow.