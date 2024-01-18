Shelly: Promotion the goal but patience in young squad will be key

Coming out of Division Four will be the goal for the Tipperary senior football team this year according to a local analyst.

Anthony Shelly has been giving his thoughts as the Premier prepare for the start of the league in less than two weeks time.

Paul Kelly’s side welcome Carlow to Semple Stadium on Saturday January 27th in their Division Four opener.





Whilst promotion will be the goal, Anthony Shelly says patience will be key for what is a young squad:

“The goal will be come out of Division Four.

“We generally have been yo-yoing up and down between Division Three and Four and each time we’ve gone down to Division Four we’ve normally come out of it fairly quickly but we’ve always had an experienced squad that will get us out, this year is a little bit different.

“While Paul Kelly and his management team would be looking for promotion, I’d be happy if we were just pushing for promotion this year and maybe when everyone is settled in, get out of it next year, that’s what I would be happy with.”