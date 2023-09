The semi-final pairings are set in the Tipperary senior ladies football championship.

Defending champions Fethard topped group one, winning all four games, and they will now take on Galtee Rovers in the semi-final.

The other semi-final sees group 2 winners Brian Borus go up against Moyle Rovers for a place in this year’s decider.





Both of those games are scheduled to take place on Sunday September 24th.