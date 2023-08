Round 2 fixtures have been confirmed in the Tipperary senior and intermediate football championships.

The second round gets underway on Friday August 18th with Moyle Rovers against Rockwell Rovers and Killenaule vs Upperchurch-Drombane in the senior grade.

Games continue on Saturday and Sunday with stand out fixtures including Ballina vs Moycarkey-Borris and Loughmore-Castleiney vs Ardfinnan.





The full list of fixtures are below: