Dylan Slevin’s first PDC ProTour event of the year came to an end in the second round.

The Borrisokane native was competing in the 3rd Players Championship event in Leicester.

After defeating Welshman Robert Owen 6-3 in the first round, Slevin was defeated 6-4 by world number 15 Chris Dobey in round two.





21-year-old Slevin is back on the Oche for Players Championship 4 tomorrow.