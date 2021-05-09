Sam Bennett to leave Deceuninck-Quickstep at the end of the season

Sam Bennett looks set to leave Deceuninck-Quickstep at the end of the season.

The Carrick-on-Suir man joined the Belgian team in 2019 and has gone on to record 14 wins, including two stage wins at last year’s Tour de France along with capturing the green jersey.

However, team manager Patrick Lefevere, in comments to media today, said it was unlikely the Carrick-on-Suir native would renew his contract.





He has been quoted by WielerFlits today saying “He (Bennett) doesn’t want to leave, but I don’t have as much money as certain other people.

“Whether it is purely a matter of money? You should ask him. That’s what his manager might want that.”

Under UCI rules, no new signings can be announced until August 1st however La Gazzetta dello Sport reports that the Tipperary man could return to his former team Bora-Hansgrohe.

Bennett is in action today on the final day of the Tour of the Algarve, where he wears the green jersey following two stage wins during the week.