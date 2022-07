Tipperary’s Sam Bennet makes a welcome return to competitive action this weekend.

The Carrick on Suir rider will lead the Bora Hansgrohe team in the 7-Day Tour of Poland which starts with a 218 kilometre stage on Saturday.

Having missed out on the Tour de France Bennett will be eager to get back on the roads.





There are a number of stages suited to Bennet’s sprinting prowess – however he will be going up against the likes of Mark Cavendish and Paschal Ackerman.