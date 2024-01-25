Ryan: St. Michaels & Clonmel Town ‘stratospheres apart’ ahead of derby

A big derby is taking place in the TSDL Premier League this weekend.

Clonmel Town host rivals St. Michael’s on Sunday morning with kick-off set for 11.30am.

The Saints are unbeaten in the league so far this season whilst the Clonmel side have won just three of their eight league games this campaign.





Local soccer analyst and Clonmel Town clubman Barry Ryan feels the home side are in for a very tough test on Sunday:

“I think it’s going to be a really difficult day for Clonmel Town.

“I think St. Michaels, right now they’re stratospheres apart the two clubs.

“Someone said to me ‘will there not be that derby, that El Classico factor?’, I don’t think there will be.

“I think St. Michaels are a juggernaut at the moment with the squad.

“Whatever 11 they out out know what’s breathing down their necks and are going to be absolutely all over Clonmel Town from the get-go.

“I just think that’s going to be a difficult Sunday for Clonmel Town.”