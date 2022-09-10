Role of Karen Kennedy an interesting side plot for Burgess/Duharra vs Thurles Sarsfields this afternoon

Group 1 of the county senior camogie championship takes centre stage this afternoon.

At 6pm, Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams host Silvermines.

Before that at 2.30pm, Burgess/Duharra are looking to end Thurles Sarsfields three game unbeaten run when they meet in Kilcoleman.





Karen Kennedy has returned to top form and Geraldine Kinane says it’ll be interesting to see how Thurles deploy her this afternoon:

“She’s shown her class in all the games so far and was the standout performer again last week in Dolla.

“She got a goal the last day and she seems to know that when the team need and need a pick up, she’s able to come forward.

“She could afford to do that against Silvermines but I’m just wondering will she be able to afford to do that against the likes of Burgess/Duharra, she could be marking the likes of Jenny Grace.

“It’s just interesting to see how that will go and who will have the upper hand and I think it’s going to be a very hard game to call, it really is a 50//50 game.

“It’s actually being streamed live on the Tipperary camogie YouTube so if anyone can’t make it they should definitely tune in because I think it will be one of the better games of the year so far.”

Meanwhile in the intermediate championship, three games throw-in at 6pm.

Newport/Ballinahinch are looking to make it three wins from three when they host Borrisileigh, Shannon Rovers are at home to Kilruane MacDonaghs and Toomevara are looking for their first win when they play Cahir.