There was late drama for Rockwell College in the Munster Senior Cup this afternoon.

The Tipperary side drew with Ardscoil Rís in their preliminary quarter-final meeting which was played in the back pitch at Thomond Park.

Leading in the final stages of the game, Rockwell conceded a late try which saw the game finish level on 24-24.





The sides will contest a replay next week, with the winners going on to play Christian Brothers Cork in the quarter-finals.