RESULTS: Late drama in County Under 21 A hurling semi-finals and B final

it’s gone full-time in today’s county under 21 hurling games.

In the Under 21 B hurling final, Clonoulty/Rossmore defeated Portroe in Templederry to win the title.

It finished Clonoulty/Rossmore 1-13 Portroe 2-9, sealing a point victory for the West side.





There was late drama in Templederry as Portroe’s AJ Willis had a goal bound effort to win the match hit the crossbar, going over the bar for a point.

Meanwhile, in the Under 21 A hurling championship, the final is set following today’s semi-finals.

In Toomevara, a goal in the second minute of injury time saw Moycarkey-Borris defeat Kiladangan.

It finished up Moycarkey/Borris 1-15 Kiladangan 2-9.

They now go on to the final to play Mullinahone.

That’s after the South side defeated Cappawhite Gaels in Golden in the other semi-final on a full-time score of 2-17 to 1-13.