RESULTS: Clonoulty hand Thurles Sarsfields first senior defeat

Four games took place yesterday evening in the county senior camogie championship.

Annacartyy were 2-18 to 3-03 winners away to Toomevara whilst in the same group, Clonoulty/Rossmore beat Thurles Sarsfields on a final score of 1-12 to 1-09.

The first games of Group 2 were played yesterday evening.





Cashel beat Burgess/Duharra in Kilcoleman on a final score of 2-12 to 1-06 whilst Silvermines beat Nenagh 2-18 to 2-14 in Nenagh.

Next weekend’s fixtures see Annacarty play Clonoulty/Rossmore, Drom-Inch play Toomevara and Silvermines play Burgess/Duharra.