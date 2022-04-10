Relegation final win a ‘huge boost’ for Tipperary’s junior camogie side ahead of All-Ireland championship

The Tipperary junior camogie team will be taking huge confidence into the All-Ireland Junior Championship.

That’s according to joint captain Clodagh Horgan, who was speaking after the Premier beat Kildare in yesterday’s Division Two league relegation final.

Tipperary compete in the junior championship this year, whilst the lilywhites will be in the grade above in the All-Ireland intermediate championship.





Speaking to Tipperary camogie after yesterday’s 6-point win, Clodagh says the win has given them a great boost:

“The league was a bit of a battle for us, we are going playing junior championship but I think after today it’s going to be a brilliant confidence boost.

“Going out beating a team that’s in a division ahead of us and we know what we are capable of us now.

“If we can beat a team that’s in the division ahead of us we know what we are capable of going in to the junior championship so a great boost for us.”