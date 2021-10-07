Racing Returns to Thurles

Racing fans will return to Thurles this afternoon for the first time in almost two years.

The track’s first meeting of the new season begins with an all-flat card, and up to 1,000 fans will be able to attend in Thurles for the first time since the pandemic hit our shores.

The action gets underway at 1.15 with the feature – The Irish Stallion Farms EBF Fillies Maiden.





Anne Marie Cullen from Thurles Racecourse says there’s been an air of excitement in recent weeks: “It’s been all hands on deck the last couple of days trying to get ourselves ready and to get the place organised.

“We’ve made some lovely changes, we’ve new tarmacadam down, beautiful railings at the front and we’ve a marquee up. And it just looks great.

“There’s a real air of anticipation, an air of excitement around. We can’t wait to see our old friends back, and new people that please god will come and support us this year.”

You can hear the full interview here: