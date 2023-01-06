Quinlan surprised by Healy’s decision to leave Munster

Alan Quinlan says he’s surprised by Ben Healy’s decision to join Edinburgh.

The 23-year-old Nenagh native is to leave Munster at the end of the season and join Edinburgh on a two year-deal.

Healy also qualifies to play international rugby for Scotland through his grandparents.





Speaking on Newstalk, Tipp native and former Munster and Ireland player Alan Quinlan says it’s a pity that Healy will be leaving the province:

“I’m surprised, it’s a really big decision but he obviously feels that the door is closing and it’s a little bit more enclosed.

“Gregor Townsend has obviously convinced him that he can develop his game and do something with him.

“I’m not saying it’s the wrong call, I admire him for being brave about it.

“It’s a very short career as well so he stays on for another two years and suddenly he’s 25 or 26, the opportunities don’t come around.

“Sometimes you just have to go with your gut, he’s done that, it’s a big call and it’s a pity for Irish rugby that it’s happened.”