Presentation Thurles soccer team named March Sports Stars of the month

The March winner of the Tipp FM Sports Star of the month has been announced.

After a busy month of sport in the county, with a long list of nominations including Nenagh Ormond, Rachael Blackmore and the Tipperary senior camogie team, Presentation Thurles were named the March winner.

The Thurles school won the All-Ireland Senior A schools soccer final last month, beating defending champions Scoil Mhuire Buncrana 1-0 after extra-time in the final.





The team will be honoured at the annual ceremony next year in the Talbot Hotel in Clonmel where they will receive their award crafted from John Quirke Jewellers.