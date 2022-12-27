Power provides update on Tipperary senior football panel for 2023

David Power has given an update on his playing panel ahead of the new season,

The Tipperary senior footballers earned promotion from Division Four last year and will be hoping to build on that success in 2023.

Players such as Bill Maher, who has moved to America, and Mark Russell who is injured won’t be available in the new year.





David Power though has been boosted by the return of some other players:

“Emmet Moloney has rejoined the panel, it’s great to have him back.

“Conor Cadell, he was very good with the Tipp Under 20 footballers the year we got to the Munster final, he’s after joining the panel.

“Paul Maher of Kilsheelan, he’s after having a little operation on his knee so he’ll be starting training with us as well over the next coming weeks.

“I think a big plus as well and his club form has been very good is having a fully fit Steven O’Brien back as well which we haven’t had for the last two years.

“There’s a lot of plusses there and hopefully there might be a couple of more plusses over the next couple of weeks as well.”

Meanwhile, David has given an update on the players who won’t be available:

“Bill Maher is going travelling to America, he’s going working in America for a year so he’s definitely left the panel.

“On the injury front then, Mark Russell, he sustained an ankle injury with his club in August and he’s still not right and it looks like he’ll have to go for an operation so he’s definitely going to miss the start of the league, if not a lot of the league to be honest with you.

“Eanna McBride, he’s had a recurrence of his wrist, he went for an operation, he’ll be out for 4-6 weeks as well.”