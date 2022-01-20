Power names 32-man Tipperary football squad ahead of National League

David Power has named his Tipperary senior football squad for the upcoming National Football League.

32 players make up the squad, coming from 14 different clubs.

Clonmel Commercials account for nine players in the squad whilst county champions Loughmore-Castleiney contribute three players to the panel.





Robbie Kiely is back in the squad after a hamstring injury saw him miss last year’s campaign whilst among notable omissions are Michael Quinlivan and Emmet Moloney who have made themselves unavailable for selection.

Tipperary begin their campaign on Sunday January 30th in Division Four with a trip away to Waterford.

Full Tipperary senior football squad for 2022:

Name Club

Bill Maher Kilsheelan Kilcash

Ciaran Cannon Clonmel Commercials

Colm O’Shaughnessy Ardfinnan

Colman Kennedy Clonmel Commercials

Conal Kennedy Clonmel Commercials

Conor Ryan Loughmore Castleiney

Conor Sweeney Ballyporeen

Eanna McBride JK Brackens

Evan Comerford Kilsheelan Kilcash

Jack Harney Moyle Rovers

Jack Kennedy Clonmel Commercials

Jason Lonergan Clonmel Commercials

Jimmy Feehan Killenaule

Kevin Fahey Clonmel Commercials

Kuba Beban JK Brackens

Liam Ryan Clonmel Commercials

Luke Boland Moyle Rovers

Mark O’Meara Grangemockler / Ballyneale

Mark Russell Aherlow

Martin Kehoe Mullinahone

Michael O’Reilly Clonmel Commercials

Mikey O’Shea Mullinahone

Niall Heffernan Golden Kilfeacle

Paudie Feehan Killenaule

Robbie Kiely Barryroe Cork

Sean O’Connor Clonmel Commercials

Shane Foley Moyle Rovers

Shane O’Connell Golden Kilfeacle

Stephen Quirke Moyle Rovers

Steven O’Brien Ballina

Tommy Maher Loughmore Castleiney

Willie Eviston Loughmore Castleiney