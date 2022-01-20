Power names 32-man Tipperary football squad ahead of National League

David Power has named his Tipperary senior football squad for the upcoming National Football League.
32 players make up the squad, coming from 14 different clubs.
Clonmel Commercials account for nine players in the squad whilst county champions Loughmore-Castleiney contribute three players to the panel.
Robbie Kiely is back in the squad after a hamstring injury saw him miss last year’s campaign whilst among notable omissions are Michael Quinlivan and Emmet Moloney who have made themselves unavailable for selection.
Tipperary begin their campaign on Sunday January 30th in Division Four with a trip away to Waterford.
Full Tipperary senior football squad for 2022:
Name Club
Bill Maher Kilsheelan Kilcash
Ciaran Cannon Clonmel Commercials
Colm O’Shaughnessy Ardfinnan
Colman Kennedy Clonmel Commercials
Conal Kennedy Clonmel Commercials
Conor Ryan Loughmore Castleiney
Conor Sweeney Ballyporeen
Eanna McBride JK Brackens
Evan Comerford Kilsheelan Kilcash
Jack Harney Moyle Rovers
Jack Kennedy Clonmel Commercials
Jason Lonergan Clonmel Commercials
Jimmy Feehan Killenaule
Kevin Fahey Clonmel Commercials
Kuba Beban JK Brackens
Liam Ryan Clonmel Commercials
Luke Boland Moyle Rovers
Mark O’Meara Grangemockler / Ballyneale
Mark Russell Aherlow
Martin Kehoe Mullinahone
Michael O’Reilly Clonmel Commercials
Mikey O’Shea Mullinahone
Niall Heffernan Golden Kilfeacle
Paudie Feehan Killenaule
Robbie Kiely Barryroe Cork
Sean O’Connor Clonmel Commercials
Shane Foley Moyle Rovers
Shane O’Connell Golden Kilfeacle
Stephen Quirke Moyle Rovers
Steven O’Brien Ballina
Tommy Maher Loughmore Castleiney
Willie Eviston Loughmore Castleiney