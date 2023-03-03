Power handed one game sideline ban following Longford game

Tipperary senior football manager David Power has been given a one game ban.

The Kilsheelan man won’t be allowed on the sideline or in the dressing room for Tipperary’s league game with Fermanagh on Sunday.

The ban comes following Tipperary’s draw with Longford last weekend where after the final whistle Power voiced his frustrations with referee John Ryan.





Frustrations began to boil over in injury time of the game, when Jack Kennedy was judged to have been time wasting whilst taking a 45, leading to a throw-in, which Longford scored from.

Replays show that 19 seconds had passed between the ball going out of play and the referee blowing his whistle for time wasting.

Frustrations were compounded moments later when Kevin Fahey appeared to be fouled inside the Longford 21 but no free was awarded.

The 2020 Munster final winning manager will have to watch Sunday’s game in Ederney from the stands.

We'll have live commentary of that game here on Tipp FM.