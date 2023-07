Dylan Slevin’s day was ended in the second round at today’s event on the PDC Tour.

The Borrisokane man was competing at the Players Championship 16 event in Leicester.

After defeating Nick Fulwell 6-1 in round one, Dylan was beaten by fellow Irishman and World number 37 William O’Connor in their round two tie.





The Limerick native won 6-1 to end Slevin’s day.