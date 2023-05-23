Peake Villa crowned TSDL Premier Division champions

Peake Villa are the TSDL Premier Division champions for the first time in 12 years.

The Thurles side stopped St. Michael’s chances of an historic seven league titles in a row in Cooke Park last night.

The sides met in Tipp Town in the penultimate game of this year’s league season, with the game ending in a scoreless draw.





The point earned for Villa means they cannot be caught at the top of the table ahead of their final league game against St. Michael’s on Friday June 2nd in Thurles.

For St. Michael’s, the six-in-a-row league winning side will look to bounce back on Saturday when they play Old Bridge in the Tipperary Cup final.