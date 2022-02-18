One change to Tipperary team as Creedon goes in search of first win

The Tipperary ladies football team has been named ahead of Sunday’s National League tie with Laois.

Following an opening round defeat to Kerry, Peter Creedon will be looking for his first win as manager of the team in O’Moore park for the 2pm throw-in.

The team shows just one change from the one that was named to start against Kerry, with Moyne-Templetouhy’s Ellen Moore replacing Sliabh na Mban’s Niamh Martin in the full-back line.





Emma Morrissey, who was ruled out late last week due to injury, returns to the starting line up at corner-forward.

Tipperary squad vs Laois: