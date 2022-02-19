O’Mara leads UL to Fitzgibbon glory

University of Limerick are Fitzgibbon Cup champions following a dramatic final.

The Limerick side defeated NUI Galway on a final score of 1-21 to 2-15.

UL were down by three points with five minutes left, however, NUIG’s centre-forward Cian Lynch was sent off for an alleged strike on Bryan O’Mara.





UL drew back level on points before Waterford’s Michael Kiely scored a goal in the third minute of injury time to claim the title for UL.

Holycross/Ballycahill’s Bryan O’Mara, who captained UL, was awarded man of the match, whilst his fellow Tipperary teammates Ciaran Connolly and Gearoid O’Connor both contributed scores for UL.