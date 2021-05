Newport Athletics Club’s Sharlene Mawdsley is aiming for Olympic qualification at the World Athletics Relays in Poland tonight.

She’s part of Ireland’s mixed relay team in the 4×400 metre event, with their heats getting underway at 8.20pm Irish time.

The Tipp woman is alongside Chris O’Donnell, Phil Healy and 2016 Olympian Thomas Barr.





A top 8 finish for the squad would see them qualify for this summers Olympic Games in Tokyo.