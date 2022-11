A Tipperary man made it to the last eight of this year’s World Amateur Snooker Championships.

Nenagh’s Brendan O’Donoghue was in turkey this week, competing at the event as the eighth seed.

The five time Irish amateur champion defeated Cypriot Antonis Poullos (4-1) and Belgium’s Daan Leyssen (4-2) to reach the quarter-finals.





However, Brendan was defeated by Finland’s Robin Hull 4-frames-to-1 in their last eight tie in Antalya.