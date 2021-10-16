Nenagh Ormond suffer defeat in Athlone while Clonmel share points with Bruff

Two Tipperary teams were in action this afternoon in the AIL.

In Division 2A, Nenagh Ormond suffered their second defeat of the season.

They lost out to the Buccaneers on a final score of Bucs 26 Nenagh Ormond 14.





The result leaves Nenagh with two losses and a draw from their first three games, the draw coming form the cancelled game with Cashel due to a covid case last weekend.

Elsewhere, Clonmel were in action in Division 2C.

They played out a draw away to Bruff, were the teams finished on 14 points each.

The result is Clonmel’s second draw of the season, following their opening day draw with Sundays Well and is in an improvement from their 29-13 defeat to Bangor last week.