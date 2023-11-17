Nenagh Ormond named Munster Rugby senior club of the year

There was plenty of Tipperary success at the 2023 Munster rugby awards.

Nenagh Ormond were named Munster senior club of the year after their hugely positive 2023.

The Nenagh side became the first Tipperary club in over a century to reach a Munster senior cup final whilst also secured a playoff spot in Division 2A of the AIL.





Director of Rugby at Nenagh Ormond John Long says the award solidifies a memorable season:

“The summer beforehand we had lost our club president and club man Keith Hayes and last year’s president Theresa Hassey dedicated the season to him.

“The whole season was a very special season, getting to the final of the senior cup and having such an historic battle with Young Munster in Thomond Park and the support that came out from Nenagh to watch us.

“The support in Listunny every week for the AIL, it just created a huge season in the club and thankfully it went well on the pitch to make it such a memorable year.

“Getting this award from Munster, it really does bring it home.”

Elsewhere, there was also an award for a an up and coming Tipperary player.

Bansha’s Kate Flannery was named Breakthrough Women’s Player of the Year.

The Tipp woman made her debut for Munster last season whilst also being named to the Women’s National Talent Squad and Ireland U20s squad.