Nenagh Ormond defeat Cashel to go top of Division 2A

Nenagh Ormond have gone top of Division 2A of the AIL.

That’s after they beat Cashel in Spafield last night on a final score of 21-17.

Cashel led 17-7 in the second half but converted tries from Kevin and John O’Flaherty saw Nenagh get a rare win in West Tipperary.





The victory sees Nenagh go top of the division with two games to go and guarantees them a place in the playoffs whilst for Cashel, they must win their final two games to have any chance at the post season.

Meanwhile, Clonmel are in Division 2C action today.

They are away to Tullamore at 2.30pm.