Nenagh CBS have discovered their opponents in the Croke Cup quarter-finals.

The Harty Cup champions will play Kilkenny CBS in their All-Ireland quarter-final tie on February 17th.

That’s after Kilkenny CBS were beaten 2-20 to 0-05 by St. Kieran’s College in today’s Leinster senior schools final.





The winner of that quarter-final will meet Connacht champions St. Raphael’s Loughrea in the last four with the winner earning a spot in the decider which takes place in Croke Park on March 16th.