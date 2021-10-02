Nenagh, Cashel & Clonmel all in AIL action today

Today marks the return of the AIL with three Tipperary teams in action.

The AIL has been out of action since the start of the pandemic, with the Community Series last year being the only competitive rugby played up to last month, where the Munster senior challenge cup began.

In Division 2A, Cashel are away to Buccaneers in Athlone whilst Nenagh Ormond play host to Leixlip based Barnhall.





Meanwhile in Division 2C, Clonmel are in Musgrave Park to play Sundays Well.

All of those games kick-off at 2.30pm.