Mullinahone crowned Munster Junior Ladies Football champions

Mullinahone are Munster Ladies junior football champions.

The Tipperary champions defeated MKL Gaels of Kerry in Mallow in today’s final, on a full-time score of 3-9 to 2-5.

Mullinahone had a strong breeze in the first half, which they made the most of, taking a 3-07 to 0-01 lead in at half-time.





In the second half, both teams were reduced to 14 players following red cards but Mullinahone’s lead proved too much for the Kerry team to overturn.

Aoibhe O’Shea impressed for Mullinahone, scoring 2-3 from play in the first half.