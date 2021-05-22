Mullaney: Fast start needed for Tipperary in must win game with Waterford

Tipperary face Waterford this afternoon in a must win game in the National Camogie League.

After losing to Cork last time out, Bill Mullaney’s side need a victory to keep alive their chances of progressing to a league quarter-final.

Today’s game will be Waterford’s first game of the season, and their first since losing to Tipperary in last year’s All-Ireland quarter-final.





Tipp manager Bill Mullaney says having played a game already is an advantage for his side:

“Yeah it is. Games is where you do all your learning and sharpening and we’re probably a slight bit ahead of Waterford on that as well but you know we still have to show up and bring what we learned from last week.

“we have to come out of the blocks ready for them because Waterford are the type of the team that if you leave them hanging around or if you give them too much time or respect on the ball, they’re going to damage you as well.”

Throw-in is at 2pm in Clonmel.

At the same time in Athenry, the Tipperary intermediate team play Galway in Division Two of the camogie league.