Moyle Rovers facing early elimination from Tipperary senior football championship

Moyle Rovers may miss out on the knockout stages of the Tipperary senior football championship for the first time in over a decade.

The South Tipp side have lost their opening two games of this year’s championship to JK Brackens and Rockwell Rovers.

They currently sit bottom of group four and will need a win over Ballyporeen and a Brackens win over Rockwell to keep any hopes of progression alive.





Speaking on Extra-Time, football analyst Martin Quinlivan says Moyle Rovers have been slowly losing their way:

“Moyle Rovers, since the mid-90s have been one of the big names in Tipp football and it’s probably been creeping up on them.

“If you look at their underage profiles, they are not even playing ‘A’ football at the likes of U19 or U17, that’s a concern because obviously that produces better players from ‘A’ quality year on year and bode them together over a couple of years in the team.

“They just seem to have lost their way.”