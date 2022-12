Nenagh Éire Óg’s motion on hand-passing was narrowly defeated at yesterday’s Tipperary GAA convention.

The North Tipp club tabled a motion calling for a change to the hand-passing rule in hurling to eliminate the throwing of the ball.

They proposed that a player must handpass the ball with the opposite hand to the one they are holding the ball with.





Club delegates voted on the motion with 35 in favour of it, whilst 40 were against it, meaning the motion was defeated.