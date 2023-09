Sharlene Mawdsley has ended her 2023 season on a high.

The Newport AC sprinter ran a PB yesterday in Zagreb, Croatia competing on the World Athletics Continental Gold Tour.

Running in the Women’s 400m, the Tipperary woman ran a time of 51.09 seconds, finishing in third place.





The run brings an end to a successful season for Sharlene who won a national title and made it to two World finals.