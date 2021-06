Newport’s Sharlene Mawdsley pulled up during the final of the women’s 400-metre final.

Mawdsley started off by taking the lead for the first half of the race, but as they turned the corner for the home straight, she pulled up.

The hope is no injury has occurred as the Tipperary woman looks poised to be part of the mixed relays 4×400 metre event at next months Olympics.





Cork’s Phil Healy was the eventual winner of today’s final.