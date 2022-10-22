Lorrha & Moneygall progress to Intermediate final whilst Upperchurch-Drombane are crowned Junior A hurling champions

Lorrha and Moneygall will contest this year’s county intermediate hurling final.

The two North sides were victorious in their semi-final ties this afternoon.

Lorrha had a dominant 3-27 to 1-06 win over Drom-Inch in their semi-final whilst Moneygall were 2-14 to 2-11 winners over Skeheenarinky in their last four affair.





The final is set to take place next weekend, with a fixture yet to be confirmed.

Upperchurch-Drombane are county Junior A hurling champions.

They’ve beaten Grangemockler-Blalyneale in this year’s decider.

Upperchurch’s team, which includes former Tipp defender James Barry defeated their Southern opponents on a final score of 2-19 to 1-19 in Golden.

Meanwhile, Solohead are through to this year’s County Junior B hurling final.

that’s after they beat Portroe in their semi-final tie in Newport this afternoon.

It finished up Solohead 2-22 Portroe 2-14.

They will play the winners of Lorrha and Thurles Sarsfields in this year’s decider.