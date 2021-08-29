LISTEN: Bill Mullaney speaks ahead of Tipp’s All-Ireland semi-final with Galway

It’s a huge day for Tipperary camogie as the senior side attempt to reach their first All-Ireland final in 15 years.

Bill Mullaney’s side make the trip to Croke Park to play Galway in the All-Ireland semi-final at 2pm.

The sides met at this stage last year, with an injury hit Premier losing out by six points.





Today’s game is Tipperary’s fourth consecutive semi-final appearance and manager Bill Mullaney says getting over the line today would be huge for the group:

“It would mean the world to us, it would mean the world to Tipp camogie.

“All those players, all the time they’ve put in and the investment of energy and time, I think it would be a just reward for them to get to an All-Ireland final but as I say we have a big match on Sunday first to get over that and to get over Galway, to get to that stage.

“It’s going to be tough, it’s going to be very hard.

“Galway are rightly favourites and strong favourites at that but I expect us to win, I expect us to get over the line and I expect us to beat them.”

We’ll have live commentary of that game here on Tipp FM with thanks to Casey Tiles and Wooden floors, business Park, Cahir.

At 4 o’clock, Cork and Kilkenny meet in the other semi-final.

