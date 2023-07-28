LISTEN BACK: Tipperary hurling championship preview show – Across The Line July 28th 2023

Listen back to Friday July 28th, 2023’s edition of Across The Line with Paul Carroll as we look ahead to the weekend’s sport in Tipperary.

On this week’s show:

– Paul speaks to Loughmore’s John McGrath, Kiladangan’s Alan Flynn, Kilruane’s Eoin Hogan, Lorrha’s Michael Dolan and Moneygall’s Paul O’Brien ahead of the start of the county hurling championship.





– Enda Treacy joins Paul to preview the weekend’s county hurling championship fixtures whilst Tipperary PRO Jonathan Cullen details the ticketing situation.

– As always, Barry Drake gives us the latest in greyhound racing.

