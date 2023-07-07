LISTEN BACK: Tipperary club hurling is back, Tipperary vs Antrim preview – Across The Line July 7th, 2023

Listen back to Friday July 7th 2023’s edition of Across The Line with Paul Carroll as we look ahead to the weekend’s sport in Tipperary.

On this week’s show:

– Geraldine Kinane joins Paul to look ahead to Saturday’s All-Ireland senior camogie quarter-final vs Antrim





– Enda Treacy from the Tipperary Star looks ahead to a feast of club hurling games in the North and Mid divisions

– West Board PRO John O’Shea previews the weekend’s action in the West

– Barry Drake gives us an update on all things Greyhound Racing

