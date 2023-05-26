LISTEN BACK: Across The Line, May 26th, 2023

Listen back to Friday May 26th 2023’s edition of Across The Line with Paul Carroll.

On this week’s episode:

– Tipperary GAA chairman Joe Kennedy talks about the successful appeal against the proposed ban on Liam Cahill and how it was overturned





– Former Tipperary hurler Declan Fanning joins to look ahead to Tipperary vs Waterford

– Barry Ryan rounds up an exciting TSDL Premier Division season whilst also looking ahead to Saturday’s Tipperary Cup final

– And as always, Talking Dogs with Barry Drake.

Listen below: