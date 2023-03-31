LISTEN BACK: Across The Line, March 31st 2023

Listen back to Friday March 31st 2023’s edition of Across The Line with Paul Carroll.
On this week’s episode:
– Tipperary senior camogie manager Denis Kelly looks back on his side’s league campaign and their plans for the championship lead in
– Former Tipperary ladies football captain Samantha Lambert talks about Aishling Moloney, Anna Rose Kennedy and Niamh Martin’s AFLW moves and looks back on Tipp’s league campaign
– Local ruby talk with Nenagh Ormond’s John Long and Clonmel’s Joe Winston as the AIL regular season comes down to the penultimate weekend
– Muiris Walsh previews St. Michael’s FAI Junior Cup semi-final clash with Gorey Rangers
– And, Talking Dogs with Barry Drake
Listen below: